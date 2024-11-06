Looking for a great Black Friday Rab deal? You don't need to wait. The 'torrential rain'-beating Rab Downpour Plus 2.0 jacket has a 50% discount right now

Black Friday is fast approaching and the big outdoor retailers are dropping discounts already. We've found a great Rab deal at REI on the Rab Downpour Plus 2.0 which is now half-price – just $89.83, down from $180. It's a super saving if you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift for the adventurer in your life or a treat for yourself.

Rab has always been highly rated in Advnture reviews year after year for its excellent outdoor waterproofing and insulation performance, and the Downpour Plus 2.0 is another winner from the iconic outdoor brand. It's made using a recycled Pertex Shield fabric which is a breathable, rain-beating material perfect for the best waterproof jacket protection.

The environmentally friendly credentials of the Downpour jacket continue with its Fluorocarbon-free water repellent (DWR). Rab claims the manufacturing process for DWR releases less harmful toxins and has minimal negative effects on the environment. DWR adds to the waterproofing performance of the jacket and makes the water bead up and roll right off its shell. AquaGuard zippers at the front, pit zips and chest pockets complete its waterproofing armory.

The hood is mountaineering helmet-compatible featuring front and rear adjustments that can be altered on the move or rolled down and secured in winds to prevent flapping. The Rab Downpour Plus 2.0 is ready for the mountains and is packable when not required, but its casual style makes it a versatile option as an everyday waterproof jacket.

Rab Downpour Plus 2.0 Jacket: Was $180, now $89.83 at REI

Save 50% The Rab Downpour Plus 2.0 jacket will have you covered in the heaviest of downpours. Made from a 2.5-layer Pertex Shield fabric it offers reliable waterproof protection. Perfect for weekend adventures, mountain treks and even in-town wanderings. REI has two color choices on the Downpour Plus 2.0 jacket – Black and Tempest Blue with sizing from S-XXL.

Not in the US? The deals below will show today's best deals near you on a huge selection of Rab jackets including women's specific jackets.