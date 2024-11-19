Looking for affordable stocking stuffers? This flameless Zippo hand warmer improves any hike, ski day or dog walk, and it's just $12 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

The best hand warmers can turn a potentially miserable outing into one of warm joy, and early Black Friday sales have knocked 50% off this one

If you're a savvy shopper, you'll be all over the early Black Friday deals happening now, which are turning out some excellent discounts on outdoor gear. Right now, you can pick up a Zippo 12 Hour Refillable Hand Warmer for just $12.38 at Amazon. That's a massive savings of 50% off the regular list price for this tiny piece of kit that makes an excellent stocking stuffer for friends and family.

Some hand warmers are disposable, which isn't so great for the planet, but refillable fuel-based ones such as this one can be used again and again and came up best in our field tests for warmth. This flameless Zippo runs on lighter fluid and promises 12 hours of gentle warmth. This model comes with a two-year guarantee and comes with a soft carrying case to keep it protected inside your backpack.

Some hand warmers are disposable, which isn't so great for the planet, but refillable fuel-based ones such as this one can be used again and again and came up best in our field tests for warmth. This flameless Zippo runs on lighter fluid and promises 12 hours of gentle warmth. This model comes with a two-year guarantee and comes with a soft carrying case to keep it protected inside your backpack.

