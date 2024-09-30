Massive Colorado wildfire was started by man trying to cremate his dog

The fire grew to 7,202 acres, making it the third-largest wildfire in the state this summer

A Colorado man faces criminal charges after being accused of starting a massive wildfire while trying to cremate his dog.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, the Bucktail fire started on August 1 of this year on National Forest land near the town of Nucla in western Colorado. It grew to 7,202 acres – more than 11 square miles – making it the third-largest wildfire in the state this summer. The department's updates reveal that an Air Quality Health Advisory was issued as a result of the fire which closed roads and damaged several acres of private property and a cabin.

According to new reporting by the Montrose Press, the blaze has been traced to a dugout where Brent Garber, 63, who lives in a trailer on nearby BLM land, was reportedly trying to cremate his dog Rocket.

Garber told investigators that he had been ordered to euthanize Rocket after it was involved in a fight with another dog and admitted he suspected his ceremony may have sparked the wildfire. Officials found the remains of the dog as well as a sign reading “Rocket Dog. Rest in Peace Buddy" at the scene.

Garber faces two counts of arson as well as a second-degree trespassing charge, all felony charges. He is scheduled for a plea hearing in court on Wednesday.

An air Quality Health Advisory was issued as a result of the fire which closed roads and damaged several acres of private property (Image credit: Cavan Images)

Wildfire safety

Though wildfires become less frequent in areas like Colorado once summer has drawn to a close, this case is an important reminder to always be attentive to your actions and surroundings when it comes to sparks and fire, particularly in areas with dry or dead vegetation.

"Preventing human-caused fires is the most important thing anyone can do to help firefighters," writes the MCSO, reminding readers of the following wildfire prevention behavior:

Check for local fire bans or restrictions before starting a fire.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Ensure fires are completely out and cold before leaving the scene.



In addition to minding your actions around campfires and camping stoves, it's also important to watch any behavior regarding cigarettes, which are a common source of human-caused wildfires, and anything that can cause a spark, from operating machinery to making sure trail chains on your vehicle don't drag. Learn more in our article on wildfire safety.