Are you prepared for winter conditions? Hikers warned after man rescued by helicopter from Mt. Timpanogos with "frozen feet"

Wintry conditions have arrived in Utah's Rockies and hikers need to be skilled and prepared

Fall colors might abound on low-lying trails right now, but winter conditions have arrived on Utah's highest peaks, and one hiker learned the hard way the importance of setting off prepared for the cold this weekend.

According to reporting by Sandy's Gephardt Daily, the man had to be rescued by helicopter Saturday morning from Mount Timpanogos after suffering from "frozen feet."

Though Utah County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon describes the man's condition as "mild hypothermia" which wouldn't ordinarily call for a helicopter, he explains that because the man's feet were affected, he was unable to walk off the mountain by himself.

The hiker, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was airlifted from the scene and driven home after receiving treatment.

“The advice I would give to anyone going up there is to be well-prepared,” says Cannon.

“This person was clearly not. It’s possible he may have encountered some conditions that he was not anticipating."

Mount Timpanogos is the second-highest peak in Utah's Wasatch Range with an elevation of 11,752 feet. Though daytime highs in nearby Salt Lake City remain in the 70s, at high altitudes, freeze-thaw conditions are already present and hiker photos posted to Instagram over the weekend reveal snow on the peak.

"Anytime you go up there, but especially this time of year, you have to plan for the worst. And the worst is that you’re going to either come upon snow or you’re going to get snow and cold weather," says Cannon.

With winter on the way, it's vital to be prepared for winter conditions when venturing into high altitude areas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Be prepared for winter hiking

With winter on the way, it's vital to be prepared for winter conditions when venturing into high altitude areas. Keep the following tips in mind if you're setting off on a hike now through the spring: