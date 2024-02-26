Merrell launches new super tough trail running shoes reinforced with Kevlar

Merrell has released two new trail running shoes made using a new fabric containing Kevlar, resulting in an upper that's extra light and extra tough.

The new Merrell MTL Skyfire II Matryx and MTL Long Sky II Matryx use a new upper material woven from yarn that combines individually coated polyamide fibers and Kevlar.

Not only is this special upper more resistant to abrasions than a typical running shoe upper, it's also pieced together from fewer individual components, reducing both waste and water consumption. Dying the yarn rather than the finished fabric also reduces the amount of water needed to make each shoe.

The Merrell MTL Skyfire II Matryx (shown above) is a light, fast elite trail running shoe built for racing, with an upper made from a single layer of Kevlar-infused Matryx fabric, plus an integrated flex plate for protection on rocky ground. Its Vibram MegaGrip outsole has 5mm lugs for extra traction on tough terrain. It's priced at £170.

The Merrell MTL Long Sky II Matryx (shown below) is designed with long, tough mountain runs in mind, with an EVA insole and a Float Pro Foam midsole, finished with a Vibram MegaGrip outsole. It has a list price of £155.

(Image credit: Merrell)

Both shoes are available in men's and women's sizes, and the most popular sizes seem to be selling out fast, so you'll need to move quickly to grab a pair.