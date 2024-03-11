"Swift action is needed" – new report reveals shocking extent of dangerous air pollution in US National Parks

California parks top the list of most polluted parks in the US, but other areas aren't out of the woods

A new report has called for swift action after it revealed that a full 97 percent of National Parks have "significant or unsatisfactory levels of harm" from air pollution. The survey, carried out by the National Parks Conservation Association, provides an update from the 2019 Polluted Parks report and while it reveals "modest improvements," it's clear that there is still work to be done.

The NPCA names air pollution and climate change as "some of the most serious threats" to the health of National Parks today, in addition to wildfires, drought, sea level rise and invasive species. California's parks top the list of the 10 most polluted National Parks with parks in New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Indiana also making the list.

Top 10 National Parks with unhealthy air

The air pollution at Sequoia and Kings Canyon is largely down to recent wildfires (Image credit: bennymarty)

The air pollution at Sequoia and Kings Canyon is largely down to recent wildfires, such as the 2020 Castle Wildfire and 2021 KNP Complex Wildfire, which burned through tens of thousands of acres within the parks. It is believed that as many as 19 percent of the world’s mature giant sequoias may have been lost due to in recent fires.

Other threats include rising sea levels bringing saltwater into freshwater ecosystems in Everglades National Park, prolonged drought depleting grasslands in Wind Cave, and warming winters allowing the proliferation of invasive species in Shenandoah.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon also tops the list of parks with hazy skies, alongside Gateway Arch, Mammoth Cave, Carlsbad Caverns and Indiana Dunes. Nitrogen and sulfur are the top emissions that are washed out of the air by precipitation and wind up in the soil causing acidification and over-fertilization. While only a few parks have significant levels of hazy skies and unhealthy air, the vast majority of parks show significant concern when it comes to harm to nature.

Pollution in parks weakens the health of plants and animals, harms local ecosystems and negatively affects the health and enjoyment of the millions who flock to National Parks each year.

Joshua Tree is the second most polluted park (Image credit: Carolyn Hebbard)

