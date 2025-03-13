New G-shock watches target adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts with GPS, health monitors, and sturdy exteriors
The all-new Rescue Yellow series is designed to combat extreme conditions in the wilderness
Outdoor enthusiasts can now take on the wilderness with three new G-shock watches, designed to withstand harsh backcountry conditions and weather.
Part of G-Shock's 'Master of G' line, the all-new Rescue Yellow series is inspired by the expert work of rescue professionals. New versions of the Gravitymaster, Mudman, and Rangeman watches are designed for heavy-duty use in 'aviation, land, and outdoor environments'.
The new Mudman watch is designed for backcountry navigation, using triple sensor technology, including a thermometer, compass, and barometer to keep you on the right track.
The Mudman also features a vivid LCD display.
If you're looking for something a little more high-tech, the new Rangeman includes GPS that monitors your position, speed, and movement.
This top-of-the-range model is also equipped with an optical heart-rate sensor and nine performance modes to help you track your fitness in the wilderness.
Built for aviation professionals, the new Gravitymaster model features a sturdy carbon core guard structure and can be linked to the Casio app to send and receive up-to-date aviation information.
All three watches in the Yellow Rescue range are designed to survive in the wild, featuring shock resistance and water resistance down to 658ft (200m).
The Mudman and Rangeman watches are also mud resistant.
The Rescue Yellow series is available on the G-Shock website, alongside the rest of the Master of G line.
The Gravitymaster retails for $300 (£279), the Mudman is $400 (£379), and the high-tech Rangeman is $500 (£449).
