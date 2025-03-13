New G-shock watches target adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts with GPS, health monitors, and sturdy exteriors

The new Rescue Yellow range is inspired by the vital work of rescue professionals

Outdoor enthusiasts can now take on the wilderness with three new G-shock watches, designed to withstand harsh backcountry conditions and weather.

Part of G-Shock's 'Master of G' line, the all-new Rescue Yellow series is inspired by the expert work of rescue professionals. New versions of the Gravitymaster, Mudman, and Rangeman watches are designed for heavy-duty use in 'aviation, land, and outdoor environments'.

The new Mudman watch is designed for backcountry navigation, using triple sensor technology, including a thermometer, compass, and barometer to keep you on the right track.

The Mudman also features a vivid LCD display.

The G-Shock Mudman is built to withstand harsh conditions in the wilderness (Image credit: Casio - G-Shock)

If you're looking for something a little more high-tech, the new Rangeman includes GPS that monitors your position, speed, and movement.

This top-of-the-range model is also equipped with an optical heart-rate sensor and nine performance modes to help you track your fitness in the wilderness.

The G-Shock Rangeman is a high-tech model for backcountry exploration (Image credit: G-Shock)

Built for aviation professionals, the new Gravitymaster model features a sturdy carbon core guard structure and can be linked to the Casio app to send and receive up-to-date aviation information.

The G-Shock Gravitymaster connects to the Casio app (Image credit: Casio - G-Shock)

All three watches in the Yellow Rescue range are designed to survive in the wild, featuring shock resistance and water resistance down to 658ft (200m).

The Mudman and Rangeman watches are also mud resistant.

The Rescue Yellow series is available on the G-Shock website, alongside the rest of the Master of G line.

The Gravitymaster retails for $300 (£279), the Mudman is $400 (£379), and the high-tech Rangeman is $500 (£449).