New G-shock watches target adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts with GPS, health monitors, and sturdy exteriors

By published

The all-new Rescue Yellow series is designed to combat extreme conditions in the wilderness

G-Shock
The new Rescue Yellow range is inspired by the vital work of rescue professionals (Image credit: Casio - G-Shock)

Outdoor enthusiasts can now take on the wilderness with three new G-shock watches, designed to withstand harsh backcountry conditions and weather.

Part of G-Shock's 'Master of G' line, the all-new Rescue Yellow series is inspired by the expert work of rescue professionals. New versions of the Gravitymaster, Mudman, and Rangeman watches are designed for heavy-duty use in 'aviation, land, and outdoor environments'.

The new Mudman watch is designed for backcountry navigation, using triple sensor technology, including a thermometer, compass, and barometer to keep you on the right track.

The Mudman also features a vivid LCD display.

G-Shock Mudman

The G-Shock Mudman is built to withstand harsh conditions in the wilderness (Image credit: Casio - G-Shock)

If you're looking for something a little more high-tech, the new Rangeman includes GPS that monitors your position, speed, and movement.

This top-of-the-range model is also equipped with an optical heart-rate sensor and nine performance modes to help you track your fitness in the wilderness.

G-Shock Rangeman

The G-Shock Rangeman is a high-tech model for backcountry exploration (Image credit: G-Shock)

Built for aviation professionals, the new Gravitymaster model features a sturdy carbon core guard structure and can be linked to the Casio app to send and receive up-to-date aviation information.

G-Shock Gravitymaster

The G-Shock Gravitymaster connects to the Casio app (Image credit: Casio - G-Shock)

All three watches in the Yellow Rescue range are designed to survive in the wild, featuring shock resistance and water resistance down to 658ft (200m).

The Mudman and Rangeman watches are also mud resistant.

The Rescue Yellow series is available on the G-Shock website, alongside the rest of the Master of G line.

The Gravitymaster retails for $300 (£279), the Mudman is $400 (£379), and the high-tech Rangeman is $500 (£449).

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.  

More about outdoor
Punta Pioda

"Every pitch was a real conquer" - Climbers summit one of the last wild faces in the Alps in expert 4 day ascent
Garmin Forerunner 55

We ranked the dependable Forerunner 55 as our favorite budget Garmin GPS watch - and it's now 25% off
Punta Pioda

"Every pitch was a real conquer" - Climbers summit one of the last wild faces in the Alps in expert 4 day ascent
See more latest
Most Popular
Punta Pioda
"Every pitch was a real conquer" - Climbers summit one of the last wild faces in the Alps in expert 4 day ascent
Garmin Forerunner 55
We ranked the dependable Forerunner 55 as our favorite budget Garmin GPS watch - and it's now 25% off
Kilian Jornet at the finish line of the UTMB in 2022
Jornet vs Walmsley vs Bouillard! UTMB 2025 launches with a fierce showdown, and you can watch it live – here are all the details
Campers cooking with the Jetboil Flash 1.0
Cooking up a hot meal at camp just got even easier, thanks to the reimagined Jetboil Flash 1.0 – now more user-friendly than ever
Apple watch deals image
With $100 off, the slim and fast Apple Watch 10 drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon – for a limited time only
Mount Cook
"I heard a pop, and I was alone and very far from civilization” - the American alpinist who overcame injury to conquer New Zealand's 100 toughest peaks
Garmin watch
The latest Garmin sports watch could be just days away from release after eagle-eyed users spotted a tell-tale sign
Merrell Speed Solo
Quick! These grippy and protective Merrell hiking shoes are discontinued and half-price right now
Heggs Farm
Campers to pitch up in "wild spaces where no one has been allowed to camp before" under new conservation scheme
Chairlift at Copper Mountain Resort
Gondola cabin detaches as another skier thrown from chairlift – string of lift-related accidents plagues North American ski resorts