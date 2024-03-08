Merrell launches new Moab Speed 2 with improved grip and more breathable upper

Merrell has released a new version of its MOAB Speed hiking shoe, with improved traction and redesigned lugs for extra grip when hiking and fastpacking. The revised outsole is made using Vibram TC5+ rubber, and is suitable for trails with some obstacles and moderate debris.

The MOAB Speed 2 also has a more breathable upper that borrows tech from Merrell's line of trail running shoes, which should make it a solid choice for adventures in the warmer months.

The new shoe has a rigid heel counter for stability, plus a full-length rock plate for protection from rocks and roots (something you won't always find in a hiking shoe made for speed).

There's a padded collar for comfort, and a bellows-style tongue to keep out grit and dirt. The liner fabric is treated with Cleansport NXT for natural odor-control.

The MOAB Speed 2 is available to buy now direct from Merrell in high and low variations, in standard and waterproof Gore-Tex versions. Men's and women's sizes are available, both in a wide range of vivid and more subtle colors.