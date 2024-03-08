Merrell launches new Moab Speed 2 with improved grip and more breathable upper
The new fast hiking shoe borrows tech from Merrell's trail runners
Merrell has released a new version of its MOAB Speed hiking shoe, with improved traction and redesigned lugs for extra grip when hiking and fastpacking. The revised outsole is made using Vibram TC5+ rubber, and is suitable for trails with some obstacles and moderate debris.
The MOAB Speed 2 also has a more breathable upper that borrows tech from Merrell's line of trail running shoes, which should make it a solid choice for adventures in the warmer months.
The new shoe has a rigid heel counter for stability, plus a full-length rock plate for protection from rocks and roots (something you won't always find in a hiking shoe made for speed).
There's a padded collar for comfort, and a bellows-style tongue to keep out grit and dirt. The liner fabric is treated with Cleansport NXT for natural odor-control.
The MOAB Speed 2 is available to buy now direct from Merrell in high and low variations, in standard and waterproof Gore-Tex versions. Men's and women's sizes are available, both in a wide range of vivid and more subtle colors.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
