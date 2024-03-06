The Merrell semi-annual sale is on now, with up to 50% off hiking boots and trail shoes
It's the perfect time to upgrade your gear ready for hiking season
Hiking season is just around the corner, and Merrell's semi-annual sale is in full swing. It's the perfect opportunity to grab a new pair of hiking shoes, hiking boots, or trail running shoes for your next adventure, with up to 50% off a massive range of men's and women's styles.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals on footwear we've tested and personally recommend below, but you can also browse the whole sale yourself if you have something else in mind.
Quick links
- Hiking boots: up to 50% off mid-height boots for all terrains
- Hiking shoes: deals on comfortable, lightweight footwear
- Trail running shoes: big savings on shoes for technical trails
Our top recommended deals
Merrell MTL Skyfire 2:
$200 $119.99 at Merrell
Save $80.01 Our reviewer gave the Skyfire 2 trail running shoe four out of five stars, praising its ultra lightweight design, great lockdown, and responsive ride with good trail feel. With a huge discount in the semi-annual sale, it's easy to recommend.
Merrell Agility Peak 5:
$140 $99.99 at Merrell
Save $40.01 When we reviewed the Agility Peak 5 back in September, we were extremely impressed by its versatility, and particularly its performance on technical terrain. A superb trail running shoe at a great price in the Merrell semi-annual sale.
Merrell Speed Eco Waterproof:
$120 $74.99 at Merrell
Save $45.01 An eco-friendly and stylish hiking shoe. When we tested the Speed Eco last year, we found it a great choice for summer speed hikes thanks to its lightweight build and breathable upper.
Merrell MQM 2 Mid GTX:
$160 $104.99 at Merrell
Save $55.01 We tested the low-cut version of this versatile boot, and found its stiff midsole and tough Vibram rubber outsole great for traction on protection on a wide range of terrains. The Gore-Tex liner keeps your feet nice and dry as well.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Julia Clarke