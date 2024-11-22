No it's not a typo. These iconic Hoka hiking boots are more than $100 off in the Black Friday sales

Why wait for Black Friday when you can save over $100 on these iconic Hoka hiking boots right now?

Although the sales bonanza officially isn't until next week, plenty of retailers have already begun discounting some of their best-selling gear. That's why the resilient Men's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots have been slashed from their original price of $239.99 to just $134.97, that's 43% off.

Made from waterproof nubuck leather and tough gor-tex footwear fabric, these durable hiking boots are designed to keep you dry and comfortable in wet winter conditions. In addition, the Kaha 2's Vibram mega-grip outsole features enlarged lugs, which dig into uneven surfaces to keep you balanced and stable in the backcountry.

Comfort-wise, a rubberized midsole absorbs shock with every step while the anatomical Achilles construction supports your ankle over harsh, uneven terrain.

Hoka Men's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots: $239.99 $134.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $105 With a waterproof nubuck leather upper and reliable gortex fabric throughout, these hiking boots are ready for winter. In addition, you can be sure to stay balanced thanks to the Kaha 2's grippy Vibram outsole.

Suitable for all seasons, the Hoka Kaha 2 hiking boots are particularly effective on damp and muddy winter terrain, keeping your feet warm and dry whatever the weather.

Not in the US? Check out the best deals on the Hoka Kaha 2 hiking boots where you are.

If you're after more great deals on hiking boots, clothing, and accessories, look no further than our expert guide to all the best hiking deals this Black Friday.