You're not seeing things, the mighty Garmin Forerunner 945 is just $319 at Amazon today

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is back to its lowest ever price right now, and if you move fast you can grab it for just $319 at Amazon. That's a massive 36% off the list price, and even better than last year's Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals

Thanks to regular software updates, the Forerunner 945 remains one of the best GPS watches around, particularly for triathletes. It's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. In fact, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch".

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $319 at Amazon

Save $180.99 This is a huge saving on this powerhouse of a watch, which leaves last year's Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals in the dust. This price is something really special, and we expect it won't last long.

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

