These Patagonia fleeces and jackets are half price, and will arrive in time for Christmas

Stuck for gift ideas for the outdoorsy person in your life? A Patagonia jacket or fleece could be just the thing, and you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a good one that'll bring a smile to their face.

We've rounded up a collection of the best Patagonia jackets and fleeces currently selling for half price or less – and you won't find any strange shades of brown, or ones that are only available in XS. These are genuine deals in stock right now, with delivery available in time for Christmas.

Fleece and jacket deals

Patagonia Women's Microdini Half-Zip Fleece: $129 $64.50 at Steep & Cheap

Save $64.50 This cozy, lightweight Patagonia fleece is half price in bright and fun Float Blue, and is currently available in S, L, and XL. If this color scheme is a little too bright, the fleece is also available in more subtle Plume Gray with 45% off.

Patagonia Microdini Hooded Fleece Jacket: $149 $74.50 at Steep & Cheap

Save $74.50 A cross between the Micro D fleece and super compact Houdini jacket, this full-zip fleece is super light and finished with a DWR coating to shrug off showers. Available in Bayou Blue (shown here) and Tidepool Blue, in XS, M, and L.

Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket: $239 $83.47 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $155.53 An amazing Christmas gift, and they'll never know you got it this cheap. There's a huge range of colors on sale at Dick's right now, so you should be able to find something they'll like. This one is called Cabin Gold.

Patagonia Men's Houdini Jacket: $109 $53.83 at REI

Save $55.17 This super compact windbreaker is less than half price at REI right now. I have one myself and it's incredibly handy, packing down into its own pocket so you can carry it anywhere and pull it out whenever you need a little extra warmth. Deal applies to the Evening Mauve colorway.

Patagonia Women's Organic Cotton Roaming Layering Shirt Jacket: $139 $68.99 at Patagonia

Save $70.01 There's 51% off this lightweight jacket in Patagonia's Web Specials sale. It's packable and easy to wear, made with 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex for ease of movement.