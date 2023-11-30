This $31.80 Patagonia jacket was one of the best deals of Black Friday – and it's back in stock
The Patagonia Houdini is likely to sell out again fast
Right now, you can pick up a Patagonia Houdini windbreaker for just $31.83 at REI. This was one of the standout deals this Black Friday, and stock flew off the virtual shelves, but now it's back in limited sizes.
The deal applies to the jazzy Thriving Planet/Core colorway, which is being discontinued and is selling for a huge discount of 70% off.
I own a Houdini myself, and I definitely paid a lot more than that! It's an incredibly useful little jacket that can be stuffed inside its own pocket and stashed in the side pocket of your backpack for whenever the temperature starts to drop. It's water resistant rather than fully waterproof, but it does an amazing job at blocking out icy winds, and I use it as my default running jacket throughout the winter.
Patagonia Houdini Jacket:
$109 $31.83 at REI
Save $77.17 This is an enormous saving on an incredibly useful little windbreaker, which is small and light enough to take anywhere. The deal applies to the Thriving Planet/Core colorway.
If you missed the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't worry – there are still huge discounts on Patagonia gear from lots of big retailers. Here's my pick of the best sales happening now in the US and the UK:
US deals
- Backcountry: up to 60% off Patagonia gear
- Dick's Sporting Goods: less than half price
- Patagonia: huge discounts with Web Specials
- REI: get up to 50% off for Cyber Week
- Steep & Cheap: save up to 75% off essentials
UK deals
- Alpinetrek: heaps of hoodies and fleeces
- Cotswold Outdoor: huge clearance savings
- Ellis Brigham: up to 60% off essentials
- End: up to 45% off jackets and T-shirts
- Patagonia: big Web Specials savings
- Snow+Rock: save up to 35% off jackets
- SportShoes.com: half price Patagonia gear
- The Epicenter: up to £80 off jackets
- Zalando: £50 off clothing and bags
