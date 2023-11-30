This $31.80 Patagonia jacket was one of the best deals of Black Friday – and it's back in stock

By Cat Ellis
published

The Patagonia Houdini is likely to sell out again fast

Woman wearing Patagonia Houdini jacket
(Image credit: Zalando)

Right now, you can pick up a Patagonia Houdini windbreaker for just $31.83 at REI. This was one of the standout deals this Black Friday, and stock flew off the virtual shelves, but now it's back in limited sizes.

The deal applies to the jazzy Thriving Planet/Core colorway, which is being discontinued and is selling for a huge discount of 70% off.

I own a Houdini myself, and I definitely paid a lot more than that! It's an incredibly useful little jacket that can be stuffed inside its own pocket and stashed in the side pocket of your backpack for whenever the temperature starts to drop. It's water resistant rather than fully waterproof, but it does an amazing job at blocking out icy winds, and I use it as my default running jacket throughout the winter.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: $109

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: $109 $31.83 at REI
Save $77.17 This is an enormous saving on an incredibly useful little windbreaker, which is small and light enough to take anywhere. The deal applies to the Thriving Planet/Core colorway. 

Editor

Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.