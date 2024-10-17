I've been hiking in the "awesomely light and warm" Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid jacket for the past year, and it's 50% off right now

This jacket is light and warm enough to wear in every season

Right now, you can pick up the brilliantly light and warm Patagonia Women's Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoody for just $148.99 at Patagonia. That's a mighty discount of 50% off the regular asking price for this highly-rated softshell/fleece jacket, which I've worn in every season for the past year.

When I first tested the non-hooded version back in November, I knew straight away that it was warm enough to be an outer layer in the milder months yet light enough to make an effective mid layer when it’s frigid out, so for the past 12 months I've simply been adding or removing layers to make it work on my adventures.

The sleeves, shoulders and front panels are made using Patagonia's popular and robust Nano-Air softshell insulation while the back and underarms are made using a textured fleece, which means that your upper extremities and vital organs benefit from insulation while the areas where you sweat benefit from moisture-wicking, breathable and quick drying fabric.

Because it’s not all fleece, it’s low on bulk and super lightweight so it makes both a really effective mid layer where it’s freezing out, and stuffs down into your backpack when it isn't.

This deal applies to the women's sizing in all colorways, but we recommend acting fast as certain size/color combinations have already sold out.

This jacket is top-rated among Patagonia customers, who give it an average rating of 4.4 stars with one calling it the "best purchase EVER!"

