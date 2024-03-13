Get over 50% off jackets and fleeces right now with Patagonia's Web Specials
Get a great deal on last season's gear
Spring is here, and that means last season's gear is going cheap in the Patagonia Web Specials sale. You'll find huge discounts on winter jackets and coats, but also transitional pieces like fleeces and windbreakers that will serve you well throughout the unpredictable spring weather.
Many of these products haven't changed since last year, with the only difference being the color, and it's a great opportunity to snag a bargain. We've rounded up a selection of our favorite deals below (all of which are still available in most sizes), but if you prefer you can browse the deals yourself using the quick links provided here.
Quick links
- Patagonia Web Specials: browse the whole sale
- Women's deals: fleeces, jackets, pants and more
- Men's deals: over 50% off vests, jackets, and fleeces
- Packs and gear deals: save on backpacks and wetsuits
Best deals
Patagonia Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover:
$139 $68.99 at Patagonia
Save $70.01 This lightweight fleece is a great transition piece for spring, and is less than half price in the Patagonia Web Specials sale, in a range of colors. It's super warm, made from two-layer recycled polyester fleece with stretch spandex binding at the cuffs.
Patagonia Men's Microdini Fleece Hoody:
$149 $73.99 at Patagonia
Save $75.01 A light fleece that's great for layering, and is less than half price right now with all sizes still in stock. It's made from soft brushed polyester fleece with a three-panel hood for extra warmth, but packs down small enough to stuff in your backpack.
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket:
$239 $142.99 at Patagonia
Save $96.01 There's 40% off this warm, windproof and water-resistant jacket at Patagonia right now. When we reviewed the women's version, we were pleased to see how it also worked as a midlayer when you need extra warmth, slipping easily under a hardshell in harsh weather.
Patagonia Women's Down Sweater:
$279 $166.99 at Patagonia
Save $112.01 A huge saving on this snug down jacket, made using post-consumer recycled nylon and responsibly sourced down. Like the Nano Puff Jacket, it works as either an outer layer or a midlayer depending on the weather.
Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Jacket:
$299 $148.99 at Patagonia
Save $150.01 Part fleece, part insulated jacket, the versatile Re-Tool Hybrid is half price in the Web Specials sale. The upper is soft recycled polyester fleece, while the lower part is made from recycled ripstop nylon with Primaloft insulation for extra warmth.
Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Vest:
$229 $136.99 at Patagonia
Save $92.01 For those springtime hikes when you don't need a whole down jacket, but you need some extra warmth for your core. There's a huge saving on this cozy insulated vest in Patagonia's web specials, so this is a great time to grab one.
- The best fleece jackets: our top recommendations, tested by experts
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis