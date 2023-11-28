Cyber Monday is over, but you can still save 50% off Patagonia gear – if you're quick

Cyber Monday is over, but don't worry, you can still save 50% or more off Patagonia fleeces and jackets with this year's extended sales. Many stores (like REI and Backcountry) are continuing their Cyber Monday events to Tuesday and beyond, and I've hand-picked the best offers for you right here.

There are also huge savings available all year round with Patagonia's Web Specials, where you can get great deals on gear in last season's colors.

Can't see what you want? I've put together a complete guide to all the best post-Cyber Monday Patagonia deals, which includes plenty of more modest offers, plus deals in the UK.

Half price Patagonia deals

Patagonia Men's Box Quilted Pullover: $229 $113.99 at Patagonia

Save $115.01 This down pullover is half price in Plume Gray (more of a soft blue color if you ask me - I have a jacket in the same color). it works under a shell as a midlayer for winter, or by itself during milder weather thanks to its durable outer with DWR coating.

Patagonia Women's Alplight Down Pullover: $249 $123.99 at Patagonia

Save $125.01 This cozy down pullover is half price in all colorways. It's super light and packs down into a tiny stuff sack, so you can easily shove it in your backpack during hikes. Filled with responsibly sourced down, and coated with a DWR finish to shrug off showers.

Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover: $149 $73.99 at Patagonia

Save $75.01 This cozy fleece pullover is actually slightly less than half price in Patagonia's sneaky sale. The fleece material has extra long fibers to trap extra air for warmth, and there's a double layer of fleece at the collar to keep you extra snug.

Patagonia Men's Pack In Pullover Hoodie: $199 $99.50 at Backcountry

Save $99.50 This super lightweight layer is half price for Cyber Monday at Backcountry. Despite its compact size, it doesn't skimp on thoughtful features like a generous hood with good coverage, adjustable hem, hidden zip pocket, and DWR coating.

Patagonia Women's AlpLight Down Pullover: $249 $87.15 at Backcountry

Save $161.85 A super lightweight layer that takes up barely any space in your daypack and weighs only half a pound. It's made using 800-fill insulation, and finished with a DWR coating to keep you dry in sudden cloudbursts. At less than half price it's great value after Cyber Monday.