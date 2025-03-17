Prepare for harsh weather and save 40% off these waterproof hiking boots from Columbia

The sturdy Granite Trail hiking boots are built for tough conditions and currently available for under $60

Columbia Granite Trail mid
Take on the trails in these Columbia hiking boots (Image credit: Columbia)

Outdoor brand Columbia has spent years earning its reputation as a dependable source of outdoor gear. On review, we've been consistently impressed with their range of protective waterproof jackets and sturdy hiking boots like the Konos TRS. The Columbia Granite Dry hiking boots aim to live up to the same high standards and are currently 40% off.

Right now, you can get your hands on this waterproof pair for just $53.99 at Backcountry.

The Granite Dry boots were designed with the elements in mind, featuring an Omni-Tech waterproof membrane, and a shock-absorbent TechLite midsole to protect against rough trails.

The upper combines leather and synthetic overlays for added support, while the Omni-Grip outsole digs into uneven terrain on the trails.

You can also save 40% on the low-cut Granite Trail boots, which are available for just $47.99 at Backcountry.

Columbia Granite Trail Mid hiking boots: $89.99$53.99 at BackcountrySave $36

Columbia Granite Trail Mid hiking boots: $89.99 $53.99 at Backcountry
Save $36 This pair of Columbia hiking boots was designed to keep you dry and stable on the trails. The Omni-Grip outsole features an aggressive lug pattern, which digs into uneven surfaces to provide grip, while the Omni-Tech membrane wards off rainfall.

View Deal

If you're looking for something a little wider, check out the Granite Trail wide version, which is also 40% off in a range of sizes on Backcountry.

Look below for today's best deals on Columbia hiking boots where you are:

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex's South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history.

