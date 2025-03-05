Quick! These discontinued Black Diamond climbing pants are 60% off and selling fast

Climb in comfort and snag yourself a great deal on these stretchy and supportive Black Diamond climbing pants, which are now 60% off and running out fast.

Right now, the Black Diamond Notion men's climbing pants are available for just $37.73 on the REI website, way down from their list price of $95.

These specialist climbing pants are designed to support your lower body whether you're scrambling up a climbing wall or tackling a tough outdoor boulder problem.

The elastic drawstring waistband sits comfortably underneath a harness while reinforced knee pads stand up to chimneying, kneebars, and other full-body climbing techniques. These pants also feature a seat gusset to improve flexibility and allow you greater freedom of movement.

The Black Diamond Notion pants are made from a soft, stretchy combination of 98% organic cotton and elastane.

Like what you see? Don't delay, as this pair has now been discontinued. The Cedarwood Green colorway has already sold out in sizes small and medium, although both are available in Clean Blue.

The Black Diamond Notion pants are also available in women's sizes for $69.73, 26% off their list price.

Black Diamond Notion climbing pants: $95 $37.73 at REI

Save $57 These supportive climbing pants are made from soft, stretchy materials to keep you moving freely on the wall. A seat gusset, harness-specific waistband, and additional knee support help you climb without any unwanted pinching or pains.

Not in the U.S? Don't stress; Look below for today's best deals on Black Diamond climbing gear where you are.