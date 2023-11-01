Casio reveals new rainbow-plated G-Shock watch inspired by dazzling city lights

Casio has revealed yet another new G-Shock watch as part of the iconic watch's 40th anniversary celebrations. The limited edition G-Shock MTG-B2000YR-1A is black with rainbow ion-plated details, which Casio says are inspired by the multicolored lights of a city after dark.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the watch's bezel is made from stainless steel with an IP coating, etched with an abstract city scene design, while the bezel frame is multicolored laminated carbon (visible from the side). The rainbow effect continues on the hour markers, hands, date display, and MTG logo.

The design is capped off with a black resin band and a curved sapphire crystal lens with an anti-reflective coating. It measures 55.1 × 49.8 × 15.9mm, and tips the scale at 104g.

(Image credit: Casio)

On the inside you'll find Casio's Triple G Resist structure, which protects from drops, centrifugal force, and vibrations. The case structure is hollow, with strategically placed cushioning around key parts of the module to protect against shocks and soft silicone Alpha Gel to soak up vibrations. The watch hands are engineered and balanced to withstand forces up to 15G.

It's not a fully-fledged running watch, but its Bluetooth connectivity allows you to link it to the Casio Watches mobile app to easily adjust various settings or set up the 'find my phone' function.

The G-Shock MTG-B2000YR-1A is the second rainbow-hued MTG to launch this year. It will go on sale in Japan later this month for ¥187,000 (about $1,200), but there are currently no details of an international release or pricing.