There's up to 50% off Patagonia gear in the late season sale at REI – and these are my top picks

REI is holding a late season sale, with up to 50% off Patagonia gear including jackets, fleeces, and technical tops. Most of Patagonia's clothing stays the same season after season, with only the colors and patterns changing, so this is a great opportunity to grab some top quality gear at a bargain price.

I've rounded up a selection of the best deals below, but if you can't see what you're looking for, you can browse the whole sale yourself.

Patagonia Men's Houdini Jacket: $109 $64.93 at REI

Save $44.07 This is my all-time favorite running jacket, and it's going cheap in the late season sale at REI. It only weighs around 100g and packs down into its own pocket, so you can carry it anywhere in your backpack or hydration pack.

Patagonia Men's Powder Town Jacket: $349 $173.93 at REI

Save $175.07 Patagonia's Powder Town line is made for adventures on the slopes, and this top quality ski jacket is no exception. It's waterproof and breathable with a helmet-compatible hood, RECCO reflector, and high fleece chin panels, all for half price at REI.

Patagonia Women's Synchilla Snap-T Pullover: $139 $68.83 at REI

Save $70.17 This super snug fleece is half price in the late season sale, in a wide range of colors and patterns, and a full range of sizes. It's soft and warm, but also lightweight, with Patagonia's signature Snap-T collar.

Patagonia Storm Shift Jacket: $499 $248.83 at REI

Save $250.17 Another awesome ski jacket going cheap in the REI late season sale. It's available in two colors, and features a recycled outer shell with Gore-Tex membrane, body-mapped fleece lining, helmet-compatible hood, and RECCO reflector.