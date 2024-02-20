There's up to 50% off Patagonia gear in the late season sale at REI – and these are my top picks
Huge savings on jackets, fleeces, technical tops and more
REI is holding a late season sale, with up to 50% off Patagonia gear including jackets, fleeces, and technical tops. Most of Patagonia's clothing stays the same season after season, with only the colors and patterns changing, so this is a great opportunity to grab some top quality gear at a bargain price.
I've rounded up a selection of the best deals below, but if you can't see what you're looking for, you can browse the whole sale yourself.
- Patagonia deals for men: down jackets, fleeces and pants half price
- Patagonia deals for women: cheap fleece jackets, gilets, and hoodies
- Patagonia deals for kids: sweaters, tees and fleeces from under $30
Patagonia Men's Houdini Jacket:
$109 $64.93 at REI
Save $44.07 This is my all-time favorite running jacket, and it's going cheap in the late season sale at REI. It only weighs around 100g and packs down into its own pocket, so you can carry it anywhere in your backpack or hydration pack.
Patagonia Men's Powder Town Jacket:
$349 $173.93 at REI
Save $175.07 Patagonia's Powder Town line is made for adventures on the slopes, and this top quality ski jacket is no exception. It's waterproof and breathable with a helmet-compatible hood, RECCO reflector, and high fleece chin panels, all for half price at REI.
Patagonia Women's Synchilla Snap-T Pullover:
$139 $68.83 at REI
Save $70.17 This super snug fleece is half price in the late season sale, in a wide range of colors and patterns, and a full range of sizes. It's soft and warm, but also lightweight, with Patagonia's signature Snap-T collar.
Patagonia Storm Shift Jacket:
$499 $248.83 at REI
Save $250.17 Another awesome ski jacket going cheap in the REI late season sale. It's available in two colors, and features a recycled outer shell with Gore-Tex membrane, body-mapped fleece lining, helmet-compatible hood, and RECCO reflector.
- The best fleece jackets: our top recommendations, tested by experts
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke