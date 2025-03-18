REI is having a massive members-only sale – we've found 6 amazing deals that will make you want to sign up

Are you in need of some brand new outdoor gear but hoping not to take out a second mortgage in the process of getting kitted out for spring? REI is holding a massive spring sale for members, and you can save hundreds of dollars on outdoor gear from tents and sleeping pads to jackets and shoes.

If you're an REI member, you can save an exclusive 20% on one full-price item now through March 24. That might not sound like much, but if there's a big ticket item you've been holding out on, like the Fjallraven Kajka 35 backpack, you can make a healthy savings right now.

For an even deeper discount, you can also take 20% off any one REI outlet item. There are hundreds of stock items to choose from and many are already deeply discounted, meaning that once you apply your MEMBER2025 code at checkout, you could get yourself a brand new MSR Hubba Hubba tent at half price or a pair of world-class hiking shoes for under $100.

Deals like these are going to make hiking and camping through the spring all the sweeter. We've hunted through the eligible items and selected six of our favorites to get you started. The sale lasts through March 24, but some sizes and colors are selling out fast so we suggest you get a move on.

Not an REI Co-Op member? You don't have to miss out – just head over to REI's membership page and join today for a one-off payment of $30. Then you get an annual 10% back on all eligible purchases plus more membership benefits for life, such as exclusive sales like this one.

Our top picks for full-price items

As an REI Co-Op member, you can take 20% off any of the items below. If you want to keep browsing, check out the full list of eligible items here.

Fjallraven Kajka 35 Travel Pack: $275 $220 at REI

Save $55 With a sustainable birch frame construction, a full front zipper for easy organizing and access, built-in rain cover and detachable top lid (that you can wear as a cross-body bag!) we can't get enough of this gorgeous, high-quality hauler.

Nikon Monarch M5 8 x 42 Binoculars: $289.95 $231.09 at REI

Save $58 Providing the widest view in the M5 series, these binoculars have a nearly-perfect 4.8-star rating with over 40 reviews and make it easy to spot your subject and provide a vivid, clear view of your surroundings.

Nemo Tensor All-Season Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad: $199.95 $159.96 at REI

Save $40 We gave this lightweight pad nearly perfect marks after discovering how quiet and supportive it is in the field. It's luxurious, and typically pricey, but not for REI members.

Our top picks for outlet items

The biggest savings are to be made in the REI's outlet, where you can add another 20% on top of the discounted price from some screaming deals. The prices below reflect what your total will be after you enter the code MEMBER2025 at checkout. Check out the entire catalog of eligible Outlet items here.

MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent: $549.95 $274.97 at REI

Save $275 This spacious two-person test is so light and packable we ditched our one-person backpacking tent for it and never looked back, plus it pops up in seconds..

Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Insulated Hoody: $299 $152.49 at REI

Save $147 Warm enough to be an outer layer in the milder months, light enough to make an effective mid layer when it’s frigid out, we've been wearing this breathable jacket all year round and think you'll love it too. Check women's sizing.