REI knocks up to 40% off tents and sleeping bags in massive spring sale
Camping season is here, and it's time to upgrade your gear
Camping season is here at last, and REI is marking the occasion with a huge sale on tents, sleeping bags, and sleeping pads. There's up to 40% off camping essentials, so whether you're looking for your first setup or thinking about upgrading your existing gear to something lighter and more compact, there's a deal for you.
Offers include huge savings on some of our all-time favorite brands, including MSR, Big Agnes, and Exped.
We've rounded up a collection of our favorite deals below, but you can also browse the whole sale yourself if you prefer. The deals end March 11, and the best ones are likely to sell out fast.
Quick links
- 40% off MSR tents: MSR Hubba Hubba tents and footprints
- 30% off Big Agnes: tents, sleeping bags, pads and accessories
- Up to 30% off Exped: sleeping bags, pads and more
Top deals
Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL 2:
$399.95 $279.89 at REI
Save $120.06 When we reviewed this tent, we were extremely impressed by how lightweight and durable it is, awarding it four and a half stars out of five, and a place in our guide to the best two-person tents. At this price, it's even easier to recommend.
MSR Hubba Hubba 2:
$549.95 $329.89 at REI
Save $220.06 MSR makes some of our all-time favorite tents, and the two-person Hubba Hubba 2 is a great example. It's light, with a packed weight of just 3lb 4oz, easy to pitch, and has clever design features like a door that you can open one-handed when you're carrying a bag.
MSR Hubba Hubba 3:
$639.95 $377.89 at REI
Save $262.06 This is the three-person version of the Hubba Hubba, and is great if you and your partner want a bit more room to spread out your gear. It's a premium tent that usually carries a premium price tag, but is a great deal in the spring sale at REI.
Exped Dura 3R Sleeping Pad:
$149.95 $112.39 at REI
Save $37.56 This three-season sleeping bag strikes a good balance between warmth and weight. It's 3in thick, providing good protection from rocks and roots, and built to last with a moisture- and bacteria-resistant coating and internally-welded baffles.
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeping Bag:
$249.95 $174.89 at REI
Save $75.06 If you're a side sleeper, this bag comes very highly recommended. When we tested it, we loved its innovative design, which lets you curl up and roll over just like you would at home for a better night's sleep.
