Retailer leaks more images of snazzy new Garmin Forerunner 965

A Vietnamese retailer has jumped the gun and accidentally published a listing page for the upcoming Garmin Forerunner 965 watch ahead of the actual launch date.

Earlier this month, American store 5 Under Golf prematurely shared a low-resolution thumbnail showing the unreleased watch in three different colorways, but the latest leak from Happy Run (opens in new tab) gives us a much better look, along with some interesting specifications.

Happy Run's page is still online at the time of writing, but we expect Garmin will be having stern words with the store very soon.

As the first leak suggested, the Forerunner 965 seems to be available in black, white, and yellow colorways. This is a big departure from the Forerunner 955, which came only in black and white, and personally I'm all for it. These aren't small watches, so they might as well make a statement.

Happy Run describes the yellow hue as 'gold', but this may be a localized translation. Other sources have called the color 'amp yellow'.

(Image credit: Happy Run / Garmin)

I don't speak Vietnamese, so I relied on an online translator to interpret the text on Happy Runner's listing. There may therefore be some errors. It's also worth bearing in mind that this page shouldn't have been published yet, and may not have been proof-read for accuracy,

It does seem fairly certain that the Forerunner 965 features a new AMOLED touchscreen display, which is something that's been consistent across all leaks so far. Happy Runner suggests that the screen will measure 1.4in diameter (0.1in larger than that of the Forerunner 955) with a resolution of 416x416 pixels.

Happy Runner seems to suggest that the watch will have both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. There's no mention of ANT+, but that would be a strange omission.

What's more interesting is quoted battery life. According to Happy Runner, the Forerunner 965 can run for up to 23 days in smartwatch mode, That would be a huge increase if correct, because the Forerunner 955 has a maximum battery life of 15 days in smartwatch mode.

Happy Runner quotes a battery life of 31 hours in GPS mode, but it's not clear whether this is single- or multi-band, whether it includes music playback, and whether the screen is in always-on mode when activity tracking is enabled.

I'm going to take both battery figures with a hefty pinch of salt for the time being, especially considering the vagueness of that GPS figure. We'll just have to wait and see what the numbers actually are.