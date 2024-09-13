Hurry! Right now you can save $100 on the super smart Garmin Forerunner 265 GPS watch
Don't miss out on this super smart Garmin watch, which comes highly recommended
Right now, you can snag this long-lasting, super smart GPS watch for $349.99 on Best Buy. That’s $100 cheaper than its original list price.
Released in 2023, the sports watch features a crisp, touch screen AMOLED display, visible in all manner of conditions. Well suited to runners, swimmers and cyclists, the 265 is extremely easy to use, tracking a wide array of complex data in a straightforward, understandable manner.
The Garmin Forerunner 265 comes highly recommended. On review, we found the watch to be very lightweight and comfortable, with an excellent GPS and high quality display. A perfect entry-level purchase, the Forerunner 265 was ranked as the best GPS watch for new runners in our 2024 buying guide.
Right now, you can save 22.2% on Garmin Forerunner 265 in Black, Black/Whitestone and Black/Aqua colorways.
Garmin Forerunner 265 GPS Watch: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 Equipped with a crips, touchscreen AMOLED display, this super smart, super accurate GPS watch is well suited to beginner and intermediate runners, swimmers and cyclists.
- The best GPS watches 2024 tested by our experts
- Garmin Forerunner 265 review the excellent entry-level triathlon watch gets a new screen and touch controls
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.