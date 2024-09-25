Hurry, this cozy, lightweight Rumpl Puffy Blanket that's "totally worth it" at full price is over $50 off right now
The Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket is the ultimate companion for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers and it's 42% off right now
Right now, you can pick up the super cozy, lightweight Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket for $72.49 at Amazon. That's a massive savings of $52 off this usually pricey camping blanket, which users says is "totally worth it" at regular price for its outstanding performance.
Rumpl uses the same technology in this blanket that you’ll find in sleeping bags and down jackets for superior warmth all wrapped up in this soft blanket. Using 100% recycled materials, this down alternative camping blanket is extraordinarily lightweight but provides instant heat and all with a smaller carbon footprint.
I own several Rumpl blankets and I never go camping without them. They come with a stuff sack and are so packable I can fit them into the side pocket of my backpack. On warm summer nights, they provide plenty of insulation and mean I can leave the weight and bulk of my sleeping bag behind, while during the cooler months they deliver extra insulation.
This deal applies to the Pyro Fade colorway of the Rumpl Original Pufy Blanket V1, which is 52 in wide and 75 in long.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket where you are.
I also love taking mine to the park for a BBQ or picnic, and they come in loads of cool colorways like Olympic Fog and Sunset Veil. Because they're stain and water-resistant and machine-washable, I don't mind getting a little campfire smoke and BBQ sauce on them, and best of all, they're constructed using 100% post-consumer recycled polyester shell and insulation.
