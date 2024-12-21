Run clubs, cold plunges, mindfulness walks and rest days – these are the top outdoor fitness trends we're expecting in 2025

Experts weigh in on exactly which outdoor trends will captivate us in the New Year

Run clubs will be on the rise, wearable tech will get more intuitive and hikes will get more mindful – these are just a few of the outdoor fitness trends expected for 2025.

We spoke to several fitness and wellness experts to find out what the new year might bring for those of us who like to get outdoors in hiking boots, trail running shoes and water shoes. The most resounding response was that running clubs – which Strava reports have grown in popularity by 59 percent this year – will keep on growing as people seek both safety and community from their workouts.

“I think this reflects a desire to reconnect with others after previous trends had shifted more towards isolated fitness activities – and it's also great for our mental and emotional health to work out in a group," says fitness instructor and psychotherapist Eloise Skinner .

The group mentality isn't predicted to stop at runners either. Several experts we spoke to say they think that hikers will flock together too, and that mindfulness and mental wellness will continue to shape how we approach our walks and outdoor activities.

“I think there’ll be a rise in mindfulness walks. Walks that are about having a digital detox and seen as therapeutic because they give you time to think, reflect and connect with nature," says Chloe Thomas, a PT, Nutrition and Mindset Coach at Chloe Inspires .

There's no doubt that our fascination with GPS watches will continue (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no doubt that our fascination with GPS watches will continue, and one expert believes that wearable tech will get even more refined, offering up the possibility of watches that can analyze your natural environment to help you make adjustments to your pace, for example.

And grab your wetsuit, because more of us are likely to take the plunge with cold water swimming, something that the events marketplace Eventbrite has seen increase fivefold in the last year.

"Our data suggests that there’s a growing trend for people getting in together, mainly in mixed community or all-female groups, and often combined with mindful activities like breathwork, yoga and meditation,” says Callum Wild, Commercial Director UK and Ireland at Eventbrite.

We're showing signs of finally getting more serious about recovery too, with Strava's data showing people are scheduling more rest and active rest days into their training.

