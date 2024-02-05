What is wearable technology for running – and does it really boost your performance?

Running technology used to describe the materials and design that went into building your favorite trail running shoes or road running shoes, and perhaps, at a stretch, the breathable fabric your running top was made from and flatlock seams that prevent chafing. These days, however, running technology actually means electronic signals, tracking devices and real-time data.

Wearable technology for sports has grown exponentially in recent years, contributing to a $61.3 billion global market, and gadgets have become practically synonymous with running and sport. But what is wearable technology for running anyway – and does it really boost your performance?

These days, running technology actually means electronic signals, tracking devices and real-time data (Image credit: Samsung)

What is wearable technology?

Wearable technology is a broad term to describe hands-free electronic devices which you wear on your body as an accessory, implanted into your body, attached to your clothing or even tattooed onto your skin.

Perhaps the most common form of wearable technology is eyewear like spectacles and sunglasses, both gadgets that once seemed revolutionary and are now commonplace.

Wearable technology now of course extends to cutting edge medical science in the form of microchips, blood sugar monitors for people with Type 1 Diabetes, a breast monitor developed by Circadia to help detect changes in breast tissue and, coming down the pipeline, smart tattoos which are reported to be designed to help people keep tabs on their skin health.

These days, running has become practically synonymous with tech (Image credit: Getty Images)

What kind of wearable technology is available for runners?

In sports, wearable technology generally takes the form of watches, accessories, headphones and sensors, which are all designed to help athletes track their progress and reach their training goals. The following are some of the main types wearable technology for runners today:

Even your wireless headphones can be considered wearable tech (Image credit: Shokz)

Does wearable technology improve athletic performance?

If you’ve been eyeing wearable tech for running, such as the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro or Apple Watch Ultra, you’re likely to be wondering to yourself if this tech can really enhance your performance – or are they just overpriced gimmicks designed to make you feel more invested in your training?

After all, with a retail price of $700, the Fenix 7 Pro runs at about what you might pay for a year’s gym membership, or even quite a nice holiday – both of which might improve your athletic performance, if in different ways.

Wearables for sport are really an emerging trend in technology, and as such, the research is still in its infancy. However, a 2019 review of wearable technology in sports published in the science and technology journal Sensors indicates several potential advantages, including the possibility for better injury prevention and evidence that the real-time feedback is useful for runners and swimmers in improving their technique. The researchers also found that in-the-field monitoring of athletes is more accurate than lab studies.

A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Development notes that factors such as health belief and health information accuracy had a significant impact on perceived usefulness, but puts forth the idea that wearable technology for athletes can increase physical activity, which in turn can cut down on healthcare costs.

If you’re considering adding wearable tech like a running watch to your training toolbox, the following are some of the benefits you might enjoy:

Objective feedback on pace, power, cadence and performance.

Details on which heart rate zones you’re utilizing (and avoiding).

Data on active calories burned throughout the day.

Metrics on sleep quality and quantity.

Recovery suggestions.

Of course, technology can never be a total replacement for paying attention to how you actually feel before, during and after a run. Think of it as a handy accessory that can support your in your goals, without becoming a slave to it.