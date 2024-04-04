These new Scarpa hiking boots come with built-in RECCO reflectors to help rescuers find you in an avalanche

Outdoors kit with built-in RECCO reflectors are nothing new, but UK brand Scarpa reckons its newly launched lightweight Moraine boot (available in mid and low cuts) is the first hiking footwear with the tech incorporated.

For years now you’ve been able to buy ski pants, backpacks, ski boots, helmets and even ski boots that contain reflectors that make it easier for mountain rescue teams to find you in the great outdoors if you are submerged in an avalanche, and now there are hiking boots in the mix as well.

Though Scarpa is known more in the worlds of ice climbing and paragliding, mountain athlete and brand ambassador Will Gadd thinks these new boots are a game changer.

RECCO Facts RECCO, a leader in advanced rescue technology for the last 40 years, created a system of tiny passive reflectors that can be integrated into partner brand products and help the wearer become searchable in case of emergency. Rescuers then use an active RECCO detector to bounce a signal off someone wearing a passive reflector, helping locate them more quickly. RECCO's global network includes over 500 ski resort partners, over 400 search and rescue partners and now 36 helicopter bases.

“I am really excited to see Recco reflectors in Scarpa’s new hiking boots,” says Gadd. “If we look at the search-and-rescue calls that come through, most of them aren’t for climbers or skiers, but for hikers. It can be very hard to find a lost hiker under the trees or in heavy brush, but if we have Recco reflectors in our hiking boots it allows them to be found faster. The reflectors also weigh close to nothing and don’t compromise footwear performance, so why not add them into the product? There’s really only an up-side. I’ve been putting reflectors into my gear for years now. I hope I never have to rely on them, but – if I do – I have full confidence that I will be found faster.”

The new Moraine WP and Moraine Mid WP shoes are equipped with a Recco reflector in the cuff of the shoe that adds an extra layer of security and protection for hikers as they venture onto the trails this summer.

Other notable features of the Moraine lighter hikers are lightweight construction paired with a highly stable and supportive midsole/sole package. On the upper, the Moraine pairs a premium oiled nubuck leather with a 100-percent recycled synthetic mesh fabric and a PFAS-free waterproof membrane for weather protection. In the midsole, a dual-density EVA midsole integrates nylon inserts for support as well as an externally molded TPU heel counter for stability. Underneath, Scarpa’s Presa outsole has excellent traction thanks to SuperGum rubber.

The Moraine is available in men’s and women’s fits at $169 / £170 for the low cut and $179 / £180 for the mid cut.

