Ready for shreddy? These top-rated Smith ski goggles are over $100 off right now

Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Smith I/O MAG ChromaPop Snow Goggles with gogglesoc for just $161.83 at REI. That's a massive savings of 40% off the regular asking price for these ski goggles, which customers give an average rating of 4.6 stars.

ChromaPop lenses boost color and contrast so every wind lip, landing and tree glade is as sharp as possible whether you're shredding a blue bird day or it's dumping snow. The lenses are also treated to be scratch, impact, grease and fog resistant to keep these goggles working for you season after season.

If you want to switch out your lenses for varying light conditions, the quick-swap MAG lens system uses magnets for a quick and easy fix. Once you're on the hill,

the Responsive Fit frame acts like a suspension system, adjusting and flexing to the contours of your face for a precise, comfortable fit all day.

This deal applies to the Justin Lovato/SR/Sun Red Mirror/Storm Blue/Mrr and the Sun Valley Archive/SB/Sun Black Gold/MRr/Strm/Ylw/Flsh frame and lens configurations. These colorways have been discontinued, so we recommend acting fast to make the best savings.

