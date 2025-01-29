Smith's iconic, ski goggle-inspired Ultralite shades have been revamped with a new bio-based frame, still pair well with a mullet

Nearly 40 years on from their first drop, Smith has revived the wraparound shades for full protection on your next hike or ski trip

Longer, brighter days might not quite be here yet, but they're on the horizon and to help get you ready for spring skiing and summer hiking, Smith Optics has gone deep into the archives.

The Rocky Mountain eyewear brand has revamped and relaunched its iconic Ultralite sunglasses for 2025. First dropped back in 1987, the wraparound shades were inspired by the ski goggles that first put Smith on the map.

Featuring a cylindrical shield lens, these oversized retro sunglasses are designed to give your eyes and face extra protection on bright days, while ventilation holes help keep things from getting too steamy when the temperatures start to rise.

The 1980s weren't exactly known for sustainability, but the new-and-improved Ultralites have been updated with a bio-based frame that's lighter and more durable than the original, though we still recommend you use the throwback fleece pouch provided when you're not wearing them to avoid scratching the lenses.

They're also equipped with the brand's proprietary ChromaPop lens technology which is said to improve contrast and boost color to make those mountain views even more dazzling.

Sweat and sunscreen can make for smudged lenses as you keep pushing your shades back up your nose, but the Ultralites have comfortable no-slip nose pads that react to moisture and stay put. All said and done, these shades are giving us major retro vibes and that's definitely the intention.

"The retro ski goggle inspired design pairs well with high-top sneakers, a fresh mullet, and a good Beastie Boys track playing on the Walkman," says the brand.

The Ultralites are available now in Matte Malachite, High Voltage, 80s Night, Matte Black and Matte Tortoise for $175.00 at SmithOptics.com