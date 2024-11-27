Snag over $150 off the hiking boots we ranked "number one for winter hiking" this Black Friday

The La Sportiva Trango TRX GTX hiking boots were crowned as the best boots for winter hiking in our expert guide

Looking for a high-quality pair of hiking boots to help you hit the trails this winter? Look no further, as the Trango TRX GTX men's hiking boots from La Sportiva have had their price slashed by over $150 in time for Black Friday.

Although the big sales event doesn't officially kick off until Friday, November 29, plenty of retailers are filling their boots early with mega sales on their best kit.

Hiking specialist La Sportiva is certainly getting in on the action, dropping the price of these thick, winter-ready hiking boots from $259 to just $103.60. That's a whopping reduction of 60%

Reliable and long-lasting, we ranked the Trango TRXs as our best boots for winter hiking in our expert guide, a title earned by their excellent performance in the field.

In our 2021 review, we were impressed by the TRX's comfortable yet protective fit. With an upper constructed of 1.6mm-thick Idro-Perwanger leather, this pair is both waterproof and breathable, warding off the elements without cooking your feet.

We were also wowed by the ultra-grippy Vibram Mulaz rubber outsole. Boasting large rear lugs, the TRX's clever brake system keeps you balanced in all manner of tricky winter terrain. Alongside use in the backcountry, these boots are more than capable of tackling the mountains in winter, featuring a technical 'climbing zone' underneath the toe for enhanced traction.

Well-equipped to tackle muddy, damp, and uneven terrain, the Trango TRX GTX hiking boots are perfect for winter hiking.

