Special edition Porsche Garmin Epix 2 watch can be yours for a mere $1,250

Garmin has quietly released a new special edition Porsche-branded version of its Epix 2 smartwatch. The premium watch was first spotted in the pairing screen of the official Garmin app, where it appeared as an option following a software update, and is now for sale via the Porsche Design website (opens in new tab).

As Gadgets & Wearables (opens in new tab) reports, the new watch appears to have the same specs as the original, including a large 1.3in AMOLED display, preloaded maps (including topographic ones for trail activities). and water resistance to 10ATM, making it suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving or high-impact was sports.

The key differences appear to be design tweaks. including a Porsche-branded silicone band with patterns that echo tire tread, and a stainless steel case with contrasting black ion-plated screws in the lugs (the original Epix 2 has screws that match the bezel). The start/stop button at the top right is decorated with the Porsche crest. There's also a red ring around the inside of the bezel, and the watch comes with three customizable Porsche-branded faces to choose from.

The new watch also has a higher price tag, which is to be expected from a collaboration with a luxury carmaker. While the Sapphire Titanium version of the Epix 2 costs $999.99, the Porsche edition is a somewhat eye-watering $1,250.

What's next for Garmin?

This has been a busy year for Garmin, and it's not over yet. We're still expecting at least two more GPS watches from the company within the next few months: the Garmin Instinct Crossover and the Garmin Vivomove Trend. Both of these are set to be hybrid watches with both digital displays and physical analog hands, and we wouldn't be surprised if the pair launch simultaneously.

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Garmin permission to sell the Vivomove Trend in the US, so the two might arrive very soon. We'll keep our ear to the ground for more news and bring you further info as soon as we have it.