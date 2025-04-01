Garmin unveils the Vivoactive 6 smartwatch, and we can't wait to test out the new "smart wake alarm" feature this spring

The Vivoactive 6 is the first Garmin watch to sport this nifty feature

Garmin has unveiled its latest smartwatch drop, and it sounds like it's going to make mornings a whole lot better.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is available for order on April 4, offering a brighter display and better running insights than its predecessor plus a new "smart wake alarm" that's making its Garmin debut.

Priced at $299.99 / £279.99 the Vivoactive 6 continues to sit comfortably in the moderately-priced GPS watch market and in terms of features, it looks like it's still going after the crowd who love the functionality of an Apple Watch but don't want to have to charge their watch every day.

Though it has an even brighter AMOLED display than the 5, the Vivoactive 6 still boasts up to 11 days of battery life and users can access Garmin’s advanced Running Dynamics metrics, which wasn't possible with the previous edition. That means you can view your Body Battery, HRV status and Pulse Ox, track your monthly cycle, take advantage of Garmin's Sleep Coach and reduce stress with the Meditation Coach.

Start your day off on the right foot with the new smart alarm (Image credit: Garmin)

However, it's the smart wake alarm that we're most curious about. According to the official press release, this is a new tool never seen in any other Garmin watch that looks at lighter sleep stages during a pre-selected window of time to gently rouse you awake with a light vibration.

“No matter your fitness goals, vívoactive 6 is designed to help you understand your body better than ever before," says Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

We haven't got our hands on the watch yet, but we're guessing this means you get woken up at the most optimal time for your physiology, so you can tell that to your boss when they ask why you're late for work. Speaking of mornings, you can also customize your morning report now too.

The Vivoactive 6 looks a lot like the last model, with an aluminum bezel and silicone band. It comes in Black/Slate, Bone/Lunar Gold, Jasper Green and Pink Dawn and will be available to order on Garmin.com on April 4 for $299.99 / £279.99.