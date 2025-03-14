Stand out on the trails with 31% off one of our favorite Patagonia jackets in this unique colorway
The trusted Patagonia Houdini jacket is well-reduced in the bright and stylish Lose Yourself / Nouveau Green colorway
This lightweight and breathable Patagonia running jacket is a favorite here at Advnture. It received a four-and-a-half star rating in our review and ranked as the best jacket for portability in our expert guide to the best running jackets.
The Patagonia Houdini women's jacket is currently available for $75.99 - 31% off its list price in the artistic Lose Yourself / Nouveau Green. This quirky colorway is sure to make you stand out on the trails with playful outlines and a dark green background.
This super-lightweight jacket weighs just 3.5oz / 100g and can be packed into its breast pocket. It's also insulating. In her review for Advnture, former editor Cat Ellis described her Houdini jacket as "amazingly warm".
"Unpleasantly icy weather becomes perfectly pleasant, and it's a tremendous help if you need to pause for a snack or comfort break," said Cat, who was also impressed by its durability.
"My Houdini has seen two years of heavy use and regular washes, and is showing no visible signs of wear. The zippers have never jammed or separated, the seams are holding strong, and there's no fraying in sight."
Patagonia Houdini women's jacket: $109 $75.99 at Patagonia
Save $33 The Patagonia Houdini jacket is a tried and tested favorite on the trails. It's light, portable, and very durable. The unique Lose Yourself / Nouveau Green is a bright and beautiful option for jogging through the wilderness.
Alongside Lose Yourself / Nouveau Green, this well-rated women's Patagonia jacket is available in several other colorways for its list price of $109 on the Patagonia website.
If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best deals on Patagonia Houdini jackets where you are:
