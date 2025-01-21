The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Parka will keep you warm and dry – and it's got a whopping $243 off right now

The best-insulated jackets are one of the most versatile pieces of adventure kit you can own and will keep you warm and cozy – whether riding mountain hikes or walking the dog.

Right now, you can pick up the women's Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Parka for just $131 at Backcountry. That's a massive saving of 65% off this top-rated parka-length version of the popular Ghost Whisperer jacket range, which Mountain Hardwear customers give an average 4.5-star rating.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer range where you are.

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Parka: $374.99 $131.25 at Backcountry

Save $243.74 The Ghost Whisperer insulated jacket has a massive 65% discount. It's an absolute bargain if you're on the hunt for a cozy and versatile full-length parka. Featuring sustainably sourced recycled down, it's lightweight (9.4oz/266g), and it has synthetic baffles at the cuffs for moisture resistance. Available in three color choices – Glacial, Black and Purple and sizes XS-XL, the Glacial option has the best discount.

This women's version in the Ghost Whisperer range is a more casual offering but still has all the technical features you'd expect to see in the best down jackets and puffers. Made with 100% recycled nylon and responsibly sourced 800-fill down – Mountain Hardwear claims it's certified for meeting animal welfare standards.

It also provides excellent warmth in a superbly lightweight jacket (9.4oz/266g) that will deliver all-day comfort and some decent light shower protection too.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Glacial colorway. There are slightly lesser reductions in the Black and Purple colors, but they're still worthy of consideration if you prefer those options.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer jacket range where you are: