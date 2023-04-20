The new Garmin Forerunner 965 just got even better

Garmin has released the first software update for the Forerunner 965 watch, which launched last month. Beta version 4.12 is currently available to members of Garmin's public beta testing program, but is expected to be rolled out to all watch owners soon provided no serious issues are found.

As Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) explains, most of the changes made are bug fixes – and there are lots of them. For example, there's a fix for a problem with the auto-pause feature that stops tracking when you're using a ski lift (a new feature only recently added to many of the company's watches), an issue that could cause the watch to shut down while zooming or panning on a map during an activity, and a bug that prevented workout videos appearing on screen (one of the main benefits of having an AMOLED display).

Beta software version 4.12 also resolves an issue where data imported from a Garmin Running Dynamics Pod was either missing or inaccurate, a problem that made the performance condition play a tone even when the watch was set to silent, and a bug that meant you could turn incident detection off using your watch, but couldn't toggle it back on again. You can find the complete release notes on Garmin's forums (opens in new tab).

There are a couple of new features as well. For example, you can now add a decimal weight value during a strength activity, and there's support for new Connect IQ System 6 watch faces. If you've got a cycling race or sportive in your diary, the watch can also provide workout suggestion to help you hit your goal time.

If you own a Forerunner 965 and have joined Garmin's public beta program, you should receive the new software when your watch syncs with Garmin Connect. The app only looks for new software once per day, so don't worry if you don't get it immediately.

If you've not yet joined the program and want to learn more, take a look at our guides reasons why you should and shouldn't download beta software to your Garmin watch, and how to join Garmin's public beta testing program.