Don't wait for Prime Day – this "shockingly comfortable" Therm-A-Rest sleeping pad is 28% off right now

Right now, you can pick up the ultra-plush Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo Luxe sleeping pad for just $137 at Amazon. That's a generous discount of 28% off the regular asking price for this top-rated sleeping pad.

Four inches of stable loft make the Topo Luxe the thickest NeoAir ever, which is excellent news for side sleepers and with a pack weight of just 1.75 lbs you can take this on multi-day backpacking trips as well as easy car camping excursions.

Two one-way valves – one for inflation and one for deflation – make setting up and breaking camp a breeze, and the pad comes complete with a stuff sack and repair kit.

This sleeping pad is top-rated among customers, with campers giving it an average rating of 4.1 stars with one user describing it as "shockingly comfortable." This deal applies to the Balsam colorway in the Regular Wide sizing.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the NeoAir line where you are. We'll be rounding up all this year's best Amazon Prime Day camping deals, so stick with us to make sure you don't miss out.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo Luxe Camping and Backpacking Sleeping Pad: $189.95 $137.27 at Amazon

Save $52.68 For those familiar with the legendary NeoAir mattresses, the Topo Luxe brings the line of sleeping pads to new heights but packs down small before inflating for plush support and warmth.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir sleeping pad line near you: