These Salewa hiking shoes combine a stable outsole, waterproof construction, and breathable lining - and they're 30% off
The Salewa Wildfire 2 hiking shoes are designed for tough, technical hiking in all climates - get yours while you can
In the market for a trusty pair of alpine hiking shoes? Right now, you can snag the Salewa Wildfire 2 hiking shoes for just $118.96 at Backcountry - way down from their list price of $169.95.
Well suited to warm weather hiking, this pair features breathable mesh linings, which help to keep your feet cool in sweltering conditions. They're also designed to optimize comfort, with EVA midsoles that absorb your steps and aim to offer consistent rebound.
The Wildfire 2s are the new, and arguably improved version of one of our favorite pairs of hiking shoes - the original Wildfires. Receiving an impressive four-and-a-half star review, this technical pair wowed our expert reviewer Jessie Leong.
Jessie was particularly impressed by the waterproof Gore-Tex outer, which she described as: "super breathable and protected against even the wettest submersion."
The Wildfire 2s attempt to improve on their predecessor's design, increasing cushioning in the midsole area and re-designing the soleplate.
The Salewa Wildfire 2 hiking boots are available in a wide range of men's sizes, and women's US size 11.
Salewa Wildfire 2 hiking shoes: $169.95 $118.96 at Backcountry
Save $51 These breathable hiking boots are designed to thrive in all manner of different conditions. Their mesh lining keeps your feet cool while a waterproof Gore-Tex outer stops rain from entering your shoes.
Don't panic if you're not in the U.S. See today's best deals on Salewa Wildfire hiking shoes in men's and women's sizes where you are.
