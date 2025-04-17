"Easily one of the most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn" - our expert loved these lightweight Merrell hiking boots, get yours for $45 off

Head into the wilderness in these Merrell hiking boots

On the hunt for a dependable pair of hiking boots to tear up the trails this spring? Check out this lightweight pair from Merrell, they wowed our expert reviewer and are $45 off in time for the hiking season.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Merrell Moab Speed 2 hiking boots for just $134.73 at REI, a hefty 25% off their list price.

Built for all seasons, these top notch boots feature a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane which blocks out the rain and remains breathable over long distances.

Inside the boots, your feet are greeted with a cushioned FloatPro Foam midsole and ample ankle padding for optimal support. There's further protection around the toe and heel, where stiff, abrasion-resistant materials shield against unpredictable backcountry terrain.

The grippy outsole is covered in 4mm Vibram TC5+ lugs, which dig into muddy and uneven trails to maximise stability.

Outdoors expert Alex Foxfield was thoroughly impressed by his Moab Speed 2 hiking boots, and particularly keen on their comfortable fit.

In his review for Advnture, Alex said: "The key standout is comfort. I could hike in these all day long quite happily.

"The combination of cushioning, fit and the lack of weight make these easily one of the most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn."

The Merrell Moab Speed 2 hiking boots are also available in women's sizes for their list price of $180.

