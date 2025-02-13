These "top technical trail-running shoes" from La Sportiva are 55% off and ready for long-distance romps in the wilderness

Hit the trails with confidence in these La Sportiva trail running shoes

Want to take on tough, technical trails but don't have the right footwear? Right now you can get your hands on the La Sportiva Bushido 2 trail running shoes for as little as $69.75 in men's sizes and $83.25 in women's sizes - both up to 55% off their list prices.

These lightweight trail running shoes are designed for heavy-duty use on tough, technical trails. Their aggressive lug pattern inspires confidence in the wilderness, digging into uneven surfaces to keep you constantly stable.

Our expert reviewer Pat Kinsella ran hundreds of miles in his Bushido 2s and found them to be reliably grippy, especially on tough alpine trails.

In his review, Pat said: "The stability levels are excellent, and I felt confident and comfortable when tackling technical descents while wearing these shoes."

In addition to an aggressive lug layout, the Bushido 2's soles utilize dual-compound rubber to improve grip on wet or dry trails alike.

"The grip is great on rocky, root-strewn paths, and after stream crossings, they shed water quickly," continued Pat.

"They’re not designed for heavy claggy mud, but the layout of the lugs, which extend around the side of the sole, did provide extra traction when things got slippery."

The Bushido 2 trail running shoes are available in the Clay/Tiger colorway in men's sizes, and Carbon/Mist in women's.

La Sportiva Bushido 2 men's trail running shoes: $155 $69.75 at Backcountry

Save $85 The Bushido 2 trail running shoes combine a comfortable, lightweight construction with a grippy outsole that's ready to take on tough trails. They received a four-star rating in our expert review.

La Sportiva Bushido 2 women's trail running shoes: $185 $83.25 at Backcountry

Save $102 These technical trail running shoes are ready and waiting to take on tough backcountry routes. They feature grippy dual-compound rubber outsoles to keep you stable on both wet and dry trails.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the La Sportiva Bushido 2 trail running shoes where you are.