These "top technical trail-running shoes" from La Sportiva are 55% off and ready for long-distance romps in the wilderness
The La Sportiva Bushido 2 trail running shoes feature superb grip on a highly technical sole, perfect for long, challenging runs
Want to take on tough, technical trails but don't have the right footwear? Right now you can get your hands on the La Sportiva Bushido 2 trail running shoes for as little as $69.75 in men's sizes and $83.25 in women's sizes - both up to 55% off their list prices.
These lightweight trail running shoes are designed for heavy-duty use on tough, technical trails. Their aggressive lug pattern inspires confidence in the wilderness, digging into uneven surfaces to keep you constantly stable.
Our expert reviewer Pat Kinsella ran hundreds of miles in his Bushido 2s and found them to be reliably grippy, especially on tough alpine trails.
In his review, Pat said: "The stability levels are excellent, and I felt confident and comfortable when tackling technical descents while wearing these shoes."
In addition to an aggressive lug layout, the Bushido 2's soles utilize dual-compound rubber to improve grip on wet or dry trails alike.
"The grip is great on rocky, root-strewn paths, and after stream crossings, they shed water quickly," continued Pat.
"They’re not designed for heavy claggy mud, but the layout of the lugs, which extend around the side of the sole, did provide extra traction when things got slippery."
The Bushido 2 trail running shoes are available in the Clay/Tiger colorway in men's sizes, and Carbon/Mist in women's.
La Sportiva Bushido 2 men's trail running shoes: $155 $69.75 at Backcountry
Save $85 The Bushido 2 trail running shoes combine a comfortable, lightweight construction with a grippy outsole that's ready to take on tough trails. They received a four-star rating in our expert review.
La Sportiva Bushido 2 women's trail running shoes: $185 $83.25 at Backcountry
Save $102 These technical trail running shoes are ready and waiting to take on tough backcountry routes. They feature grippy dual-compound rubber outsoles to keep you stable on both wet and dry trails.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the La Sportiva Bushido 2 trail running shoes where you are.
- The best trail shoes for ultra runners: these robust and comfy rides are built for serious outdoor adventures
- The best trail running shoes: get a grip on the trickiest terrain
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
These legendary winter boots from Sorel "last for decades" and they're $50 off at REI right now
Patagonia has given its hugely popular technical fleece a makeover – here's what's new and improved