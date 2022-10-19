This luxe dive watch costs $57,500 and includes an invite to Special Forces testing
The Submersible Forze Speciali Experience costs as much as some family houses in the US
Italian luxury watchmaker Paneri has launched a pair of new military-style dive watches, including one that costs more than some family houses, and includes an invitation to a testing session with Italian Special Forces divers.
The Paneri Submersible Forze Speciali Experience PAM01238 (opens in new tab) costs $57,500, which will get you a decent fixer-upper in many parts of the US, and is a limited edition release, with only 50 being made.
As Man of Many (opens in new tab) reports, it has a military-style design, with a green dial, camo-patterned rubber strap, and vintage-look lume (phosphorescent coating) on the hands and numbers.
Its case measures 47mm in diameter, which is particularly large for an analog diving watch, and is made from titanium to balance toughness with light weight. The watch's P.9100/R automatic chronograph movement was built in-house by Paneri, and includes a flyback function (opens in new tab). It's water-resistant to around 300 meters.
It launched alongside the Paneri Submersible Forze Speciali PAM01239 (opens in new tab), which features a rotating blue ceramic bezel, and lacks the special forces invitation. It costs a comparatively modest $29,300 before sales tax.
If your tastes (and budget) are more modest, take a look at our roundups of the best GPS watches and best Garmin watches. Not all of these are suitable for diving, but they're significantly easier on your wallet.
