This tough, breathable Fjällräven trekking jacket is a "game changer" for hikers, and it's a rare 50% off at REI right now

By
published

The Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket is a durable shell that breathes well, and it's only $125

Fjallraven Abisko Lite trekking jacket deals image
The Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket is a durable shell that breathes well, and it's only $125 (Image credit: Fjallraven)

Looking for a tough shell that breathes well when you're out on the mountain all day? Right now, you can snag the top-rated Fjällräven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket for just $124.83 at REI. That's a massive savings of 50% off the regular list price for this summer hiking jacket, which hikers praise for its outstanding breathability, calling it a "game changer."

This weatherproof jacket wields a polyamide/elastane blend against the wind and drizzle while still allowing freedom of movement. If you're taking on a tough challenge, ventilating sections over the back and under the arms plus ventilation zippers in the sides let you dump excess heat and stay comfortable.

This isn't an insulated or fully waterproof jacket, but if you're looking for a durable shell for milder conditions, this one is built to last. This deal applies to men's sizing in Dark Navy/Mountain Blue and Patina Green/Dark Grey colorways. If you're shopping for women's sizing, you can save 25% off the Dark Grey/Black colorway for a reasonable price of $186.93.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Fjällräven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket where you are.

Fjällräven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket: $250$124.83 at REISave $125

Fjällräven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket: $250 $124.83 at REI
Save $125 Summer hikes in warm conditions? Reach for the light, comfortable Fjallraven Abisko Lite Trekking jacket. It has an adjustable hood and roomy hand pockets that stay accessible even with a pack on.

You can also save 25% on women's sizing.

View Deal

This light but tough jacket sports an adjustable hood for husty summits plus spacious hand pockets where you can warm your paws or stash small gear.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers the Fjällräven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket near you:

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

