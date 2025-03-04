This tough, breathable Fjällräven trekking jacket is a "game changer" for hikers, and it's a rare 50% off at REI right now

The Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket is a durable shell that breathes well, and it's only $125

Looking for a tough shell that breathes well when you're out on the mountain all day? Right now, you can snag the top-rated Fjällräven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket for just $124.83 at REI. That's a massive savings of 50% off the regular list price for this summer hiking jacket, which hikers praise for its outstanding breathability, calling it a "game changer."

This weatherproof jacket wields a polyamide/elastane blend against the wind and drizzle while still allowing freedom of movement. If you're taking on a tough challenge, ventilating sections over the back and under the arms plus ventilation zippers in the sides let you dump excess heat and stay comfortable.

This isn't an insulated or fully waterproof jacket, but if you're looking for a durable shell for milder conditions, this one is built to last. This deal applies to men's sizing in Dark Navy/Mountain Blue and Patina Green/Dark Grey colorways. If you're shopping for women's sizing, you can save 25% off the Dark Grey/Black colorway for a reasonable price of $186.93.

This light but tough jacket sports an adjustable hood for husty summits plus spacious hand pockets where you can warm your paws or stash small gear.

