Tiny but powerful Garmin inReach Mini 2 returns to lowest ever price

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, lets you stay in touch with friends and family even when you've got no phone signal, and summon emergency help from anywhere in the world. Press the SOS button and you'll be connected straight to the Garmin Response Center, which works with emergency services and rescue crews all over the world to get you the help you need as soon as possible.

You can also use the InReach Mini 2 to send messages to other InReach devices, and connecting it to your phone via Bluetooth allows you to send texts via satellite using the Garmin Messenger app.

In order to use the InReach Mini 2, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available, including annual plans if you're going to be travelling frequently, and shorter term monthly plans if you're going on a camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

