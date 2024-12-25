White Christmas? Then grab these tough MSR snowshoes at 35% off and float through deep snow this holiday season

The MSR Evo Explore Snowshoes are durable and comfortable for all-day winter treks and they're $85 off this Christmas

If it's been a white Christmas where you are, you might be thinking that you'll need some snowshoes to head out on the trail over the coming weeks and months. Right now, you can grab a pair of the tough MSR Evo Explore Snowshoes for just $144 at L.L. Bean. That's a massive discount of 35% off the regular list price for these snowshoes that are billed as providing all-day comfort.

Weighing just 3 lbs. 7 oz. for the pair, these snowshoes won't slow you down when you're trekking through powder. Steel crampons and traction rails provide a secure and lasting grip on rolling terrain as well as steeper ascents, and the carbon fiber deck is durable with just the right amount of flex for comfort over the miles.

With bindings that cradle your feet for a pressure-point-free hold, these snowshoes are built to reduce fatigue on the uphills so you can go for longer.

MSR has been designing snowshoes for over 50 years, engineering them to a high standard to perform reliably in serious winter conditions.

