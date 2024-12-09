With a roomy toe box, the Altra Lone Peak 2s "strike the balance between trail runner and boot perfectly" – and they're under $90 at REI right now

These comfortable boots give your feet plenty of breathing room on the trail and they're 40% off right now

A roomy, breathable hiking boot is just what the doctor ordered for long days on the trail and when you can get a new pair at a deep discount, all the better. Right now, you can snag a pair of the extremely comfortable Altra Lone Peak Hiker 2 Hiking Boots for just $89.93 at REI. That's a massive discount of 40% off these boots that hikers say "strike the balance between trail runner and boot perfectly."

With a wide toe box, plush midsoles and zero drop, these boots are built for long days on the trail. A light, breathable upper helps you stay comfortable when the weather heats up, but the above-ankle cut offers plenty of protection.

For slick, steep and crumbly slopes, you'll still stick to the trail thanks to Grippy grippy MaxTrac outsoles. All of that said, the stylish retro vibe of these boots means you'll probably be just as happy to wear them around town too and that's why hikers give them an average 4.3 star rating.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in Brown and Black/Gray colorways, but this style has been discontinued so we recommend you act fast to get the perfect fit for you.

FootShape toe boxes allow your toes to relax and spread out naturally while your big toes remain in a straight position for a comfortable, natural stride.

