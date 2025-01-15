Xero Shoes Mesa Trail is a "barefoot beauty" for natural runners, and it's a massive 50% off right now

These barefoot shoes allow you to truly feel the trail you’re running on, and they can be yours for just $70

Since the onset of the barefoot running movement, Xero Shoes has continued to evolve the category of minimally designed shoes for the dedicated core of enthusiasts. Right now, you can pick up the feather-light Xero Shoes Mesa Trail WP for just $69.99 at Xero Shoes. That's a massive saving of 50% off these trail running shoes, which we gave a generous 4.5 stars when we got them out in the backcountry.

"For a shoe with no midsole, the Mesa Trail will suit a surprisingly broad set of runners. It is a smartly designed, modern but uncompromising take on a minimal shoe for barefoot runners," says writer Pat Kinsella.

If you love feeling the ground beneath your feet, you’ll love the comfort and agility of this shoe, which provides an exceptional feel for the trail thanks to a 5mm flexible rubber outsole, an interior 3mm foam layer and a 2mm closed-cell foam that’s cushy, breathable and removable.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Steel colorway and women's sizing in Grisaille / Black, but certain sizes are already selling out, so we suggest you act fast.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Xero Mesa Trail WP running shoes where you are.

Xero Trail Mesa WP waterproof trail runner: $139.99 $69.99 at Xero Shoes

Save $70 All Xero Shoes feature a wider, foot-shaped toe box that lets your toes spread and relax, a non-elevated “zero drop” heel for proper posture, low-to-the-ground design for better balance and agility, and a flexible sole that gives you the combination of grip and protection. Check women's sizing.

The outsole is also furnished with multi-directional 3.5mm lugs that serve up great traction and a tad bit more protection, while the reinforced toe bumper provides security against stubbed toes. The rubber compound is not tacky; this can cause grip issues on hard wet surfaces but, as a positive, results in a long-lasting outsole.

