Yeti Rambler 10oz Tumbler review: just the right size

Yeti Rambler 10oz Tumbler: first impressions

At this point, Yeti needs no introductions and when we see a camping mug from them, we largely assume it’s going to do the job. That said, we’ve found some Yeti items too bulky and unwieldy in the past, so we were thrilled to get our hands on this more streamlined mug that carries the perfect amount of coffee for cold mornings at camp. Double-wall vacuum insulation means it keeps beverages both hot and cold, though like many Yeti products, it doesn’t do so for more than an hour. That said, if it takes you more than an hour to drink 10 ounces of coffee you might be looking for a flask anyway.

Specifications • List price: $20 / £20

• Weight: 10.2 oz / 290 grams (empty)

• Capacity: 10 oz

• Material: Stainless steel

• Best use: Camping, commuting

With a slim design and no handle, it’s pleasant to hold and easily slides into the mesh pockets of your backpack. The mag slider lid is secure, letting out only a few drops when we turn it upside down, so it’s not totally leakproof (and they don’t say it is) but there’s no reason to worry about spillage if you knock it over while playing cards. Like all Yeti products, it’s a tough piece of gear and we love that it can be thrown in the dishwasher. It’s not even eye-wateringly expensive, so if you want a high quality travel mug, it's worth a look.

Yeti Rambler 10oz Tumbler: in the field

The magslider lid isn't totally leakproof, but is pretty secure

Obviously, Yeti’s reputation precedes its coolers and camping mugs and, having lived in Colorado, I’m well familiar with the brand and have coveted many a life-changing cooler from them over the years. That said, when it comes to their camping mugs and water bottles. I’ve often been left a little disappointed. However, I still know better than to turn down a chance to test out a Yeti product and was pleased to get my hands on the Rambler 10oz Tumbler when I was in Chamonix for the Arc’teryx Alpine Academy this year.

Here’s how it performed:

Insulation and leak proofing

When you’re buying a double-wall vacuum insulated mug, it’s presumably because you want something that keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. If I fill this mug with hot tea or coffee then drink it straight away at my normal pace, it stays hot as long as I need it.

If, as I did last week, I fill it with hot tea, sip on it during my half hour drive to the trailhead and run for an hour, it’s warm by the time I’m finished running, but not hot. This is definitely an area where some people complain about Yeti and I wonder if they’ve set the bar too high for themselves with their amazing coolers. Ultimately I think if you’re looking for something that keeps your drink piping hot (or icy cold) for hours and hours, then this isn’t the right product for you. But if, like me, you just want a good quality camping mug for drinking freshly made hot beverages, it’s ample.

The mag slider lid isn’t totally leakproof, but it’s pretty secure. I’ve lab tested it by filling it with hot and cold drinks and shaking it upside down over my sink. A few dribbles do escape, but when I’m thrown it in the mesh panel of my backpack to ride my bike down to the climbing wall, it’s no issue, so again it probably depends whether you want something for regular use or to use while you’re on a trapeze.

I know better than to turn down a chance to test out a Yeti product

Weight and portability

Yeti gear is rugged, and that means heavy, so larger mugs and water bottles from them that I’ve tested in the past weigh a ton by the time they’re filled. Because this is smaller, it’s lighter and while I wouldn’t take it backpacking, it’s feasible for camping trips and great for commuting.

The streamlined (no handle) design makes it easy to pack and pleasant to hold.

Versatility and durability

Some camping mugs double as bowls with wide mouths and while it’s not impossible that you could drink soup out of this, it’s basically got two functions – hot drinks and cold drinks.

It’s sturdy enough to take a few drops on hard surfaces without showing much more than the odd dent or scratch, and if you take care of yours it will look new for ages, even after being run through the dishwasher like mine.