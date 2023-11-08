Grab a cheap Yeti Tundra cooler at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is offering some great deals on Yeti coolers ahead of Black Friday, including the Yeti Tundra 45 for just £249.99 and the Yeti Tundra Haul for only £322.

Yeti coolers very rarely go on sale, so these are both well worth paying attention to if you've been considering picking up a new cool box for next summer's picnics, fishing trips, and other adventures. Both are incredibly tough (bear-proof, in fact) and able to keep your food and drinks hot or cold all day long.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on Yeti coolers near you. We're also rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Yeti deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler: £295 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £45.01 This huge cooler can hold up to 26 can with a 2:1 ice to can ratio, and keep them cold all day. Alternatively, if you're camping, it'll keep your freshly cooked food nice and not until you're ready to eat.

Yeti Tundra Haul: £388 £322 at Amazon

Save £66 This is a particularly great saving on a cooler that's easier to move around thanks to a pair of solid never-flat wheels that can handle rough terrain with ease. It has the same insulation as all other Yeti Tundra coolers, and is fitted with the same type of gasket you'll find on your freezer at home.

These coolers are also great for winter camping and picnics, keeping freshly cooked food hot until you're ready to eat, even on icy days.

In our experience, deals on Yeti coolers rarely last long, so you'd better move fast to grab one of these before the prices go back up.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on Yeti Tundra coolers near you, with prices updated daily: