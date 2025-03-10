You'll be "baffled" by how light and warm this Patagonia down jacket is – and it's a gigantic 40% off at Backcountry right now

This awesome jacket is usually over $300, but right now you can pick it up for under $200

With the end of winter looming, there are some great deals to be found on cold weather gear that you can use year-round. Right now, you can pick up the popular Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket for just $197.40 at Backcountry. That's a massive 40% off the regular asking price for this lightweight puffy jacket, which Patagonia customers give a healthy 4.4 out of 5 stars.

"It’s so good it baffles my brain," jokes one customer, while another writes that the design is thoughtful and functional.

"It’s a lightweight down insulated hoodie. That is good when temperatures get close to the freezing point or maybe 10° below. Adding the hoodie makes it much more versatile to deal with the wind conditions that might exist from time to time. The pocketing is really useful, minimum and straightforward."

The secret to the Down Sweater's ongoing success lies in 800 fill-power Responsible Down Standard down that keeps you warm without adding too much bulk or weight. It's also windproof, thanks to the recycled nylon ripstop shell made out of NetPlus 100% postconsumer recycled fishing nets to help reduce ocean plastic pollution.

This deal applies to men's sizing in Raptor Brown, Redtail Rust and Seabird Grey colors, and women's sizing in Dulse Mauve, Seabird Grey and Terrain Green.

If you're looking for a deal on this jacket but aren't in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Down Sweater Hoody where you are.

Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket: $329 $197.40 at Backcountry

Save $132 The perfect warmth for just about everything, the classic Down Sweater Hoody is lightweight and windproof with a robust, recycled shell. Check women's sizing.

Storage abounds in this jacket, which sports two on-seam, zippered handwarmer pockets and one interior zippered chest pocket that handily converts to a stuffsack with a carabiner clip-in loop, plus two interior drop-in pockets.

Not in the US? Here are today's best offers on the Patagonia Down Sweater Hoody near you: