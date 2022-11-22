Your Garmin watch is getting a huge update – here's what's coming

Garmin is rolling out a huge software update for many of its most popular GPS watches, including the Fenix 7, Forerunner 255, Forerunner 955, and Enduro 2.

The software update, which is rolling out now, adds the ability to track running power directly from your wrist, without the need for an additional device like a Garmin Running Dynamics Pod. or HRM-Pro heart rate monitor.

Garmin is also extending its Morning Report feature to more devices, giving you a helpful summary of your day when you wake, including workout suggestions, your sleep and body battery scores, calendar events, and your daily steps goal.

There's good news for ultrarunners as well. Garmin is adding auto rest for its ultrarun mode, which will keep track of how long you spend at an aid station or checkpoint without you pausing the run activity (and potentially forgetting to restart it, which can be a nightmare). Garmin has also added NextFork, which shows you the distance to the next trail intersection, plus the name of the next trail.

There are new profiles for backcountry snowboarding (which can tell when you're on the board and when you're climbing) and disc golf as well.

You should receive the update automatically when you sync your watch with Garmin Connect. To make sure you have automatic updates enabled, open your watch's settings menu, scroll down to 'System', and select 'Software update'.

Something for cyclists

There's also an update on the way for Garmin Edge 1040 and Edge Explore 2 series cycling computers. This will add live event sharing, which allows friends and family to see your stats during an event (such as speed and miles completed) with no effort on your part. If their smartphones are compatible, they'll also be able to send you messages of encouragement (or good natured teasing) while you ride.

Owners of Edge 1040 bike computers will also get smart training tips and suggested workouts, with the ability to see the whole week of workout recommendations on the device's screen.